Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - The newest set release of the popular trading card game “Magic the Gathering” has created a Willy Wonka golden ticket type of hunt for an exclusive card.

As of this morning it was reported that the card has finally been found in Canada, but the card had already received offers from collectors and celebrities alike.

This year has been one of the biggest in Magic’s history, with the new release of this season’s set of cards, all based on the world of Lord of the Rings.

This set stands apart because of a card called “The One Ring” and it is a one-of-a-kind version of the card based on the ring of power from the books and movies.

With the increase in popularity of trading card games in recent years, prices of valuable cards have skyrocketed with the value of ‘the one ring’ being estimated around $2 million.

“This card is essentially a lottery ticket, so ‘Wizards of the Coast’ is saying you can go to your friendly local game store, you can buy a pack of cards and potentially win 2 million dollars.” said Mindi Green, managing partner at Jupiter Games in Johnson City.

The card had a chance to be found in any English collector booster pack and had caused mass hysteria in the pop culture world for the past 2 weeks since the sets release, with card hunters searching shops around the southern tier and clearing them out of their inventories.

“Unfortunately, this set is in such short supply that when we sold out initially that was all we were able to get. We’ve got orders in trying to get some more, you know playing the market and seeing what we can find.” said Green.

Even though card packs are currently in short supply in our area that hasn’t stopped fans of both magic and lord of the rings from being tempted by the ring.

“I’ve read all the books, and when I saw the set, I knew I just had to jump into it, and then obviously when they released the new about the ‘One Ring’ it kind of sparked even more emotion and excitement so I knew I had to get out there and get as many packs as I can.” said Nicholas Gorr.

Since the release of the set and “The One Ring” the game has only been getting more popular, with many people in our area finding a new hobby to enjoy.

“Magic is very fun, it’s a very fun card game. It’s got a lot of nuances and a lot of different things to learn, it’s been a really good experience.” said Gorr.

The details behind who found the special card are still un-known as the card has not been sold yet, that’s because the buyer of the card and their legal team are still listening to potential offers.

