Apple Hills Farm says raspberries look to be their best crop this season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Raspberry picking season is underway in the Southern Tier and Part Owner of Apple Hills Farm David Johnson said the berries are shaping up to be the farm’s best crop of the year.

“We’ve had one picking so far of raspberries and the people have been very happy about them,” said Johnson. “Right now it looks like it’s going to be our best crop of the year and people should be picking raspberries for the next two or three weeks.”

Not all of the farm’s crops are experiencing the same fate as their raspberries. Johnson said apple production has suffered this season due to a late frost in May.

“I think it was May 15 we had a freeze and it really affected us we probably have about 10 percent of our crop left,” said Johnson. “The apples that we have are going to be very good, but we just don’t have a lot of apples. I’ve been here for 40 years and we’ve never had a weather event like that.”

Johnson believes some crops suffered more than others due to the timing of the frost. He said when the late frost hit in May the farm’s apples were in full bloom, making them more susceptible to cold weather, but raspberries were still a few weeks out from bloom.

Although hail and frost from this spring are causing some of the farm’s crops to turn out a little different this year, Johnson hopes people will still enjoy the fresh fruit.

“Even though we have a few challenges it’s going to be a very good year for us and the people are going to be happy,” said Johnson. “Even if the fruit looks a bit weird I think they are going to be pleased with it.”

Raspberry picking will continue at Apple Hills on July 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The farm said as the crop continues to ripen they will add more consistent hours for picking.

