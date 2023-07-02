Binghamton Rumble Ponies comeback falls short as they drop third straight game to Hartford Yard Goats

Binghamton Rumble Ponies' outfielder Jaylen Palmer (11) stands on second base during his team's...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies' outfielder Jaylen Palmer (11) stands on second base during his team's loss to Hartford on Saturday night.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost their third straight game against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night 5-2.

Hartford got the scoring started in the fourth inning when Hunter Goodman put them up by two with a 2-RBI double. Then, later in the inning, Drew Romo hit a double to bring Goodman home, extending the Yard Goats lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Binghamton began a comeback. With runners on second and third, Rowdey Jordan hit a double into left center field to bring the Ponies within one run as they trailed 3-2.

That’s as close as they got though. In the ninth, Hartford scored two more runs with Julio Carreras driving in one off a sacrifice fly, and another scoring off a throwing error by third baseman Jose Peroza.

Binghamton will try and snap their losing streak as they continue their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

