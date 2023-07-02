Binghamton Rumble Ponies comeback falls short as they drop third straight game to Hartford Yard Goats

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost their third straight game against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night 5-2.

Hartford got the scoring started in the fourth inning when Hunter Goodman put them up by two with a 2-RBI double. Then, later in the inning, Drew Romo hit a double to bring Goodman home, extending the Yard Goats lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Binghamton began a comeback. With runners on second and third, Rowdey Jordan hit a double into left center field to bring the Ponies within one run as they trailed 3-2.

That’s as close as they got though. In the ninth, Hartford scored two more runs with Julio Carreras driving in one off a sacrifice fly, and another scoring off a throwing error by third baseman Jose Peroza.

Binghamton will try and snap their losing streak as they continue their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

