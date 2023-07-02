Luis Moreno picks up 6th win of the season as Binghamton beats Hartford

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies shut down the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday to pick up the 4-1 win.

Luis Moreno improved his season record to 6-2 as he pitched five innings, allowing only one run, and striking out seven.

Binghamton began the scoring in the first inning as Wyatt Young crossed home on a Brandon McIlwain ground out.

Then in the fourth, the Ponies continued their offense, as Augustin Ruiz hit a 2-RBI double and then scored on a throwing error the following play to make it 4-0 Binghamton.

Hartford got on the board in the sixth when Julio Carreras drove in Yanquiel Fernandez with an RBI double, but that was all the offense they could manage.

The two teams will close out their series on Monday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

