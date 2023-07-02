Rainy weather remains to start holiday week

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Patchy Fog. Low: 63-71.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. Chance of rain 70%. High: 74-82.

Monday Night: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Patchy Fog. Low: 63-70.

July 4th: Sun and clouds with isolated thunderstorms. Humid. Chance of rain 30%. High: 83. Low: 63.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Sunshine. Slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Hot and humid. High: 87. Low: 65.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with isolated thunderstorms. Remaining hot and humid Chance of rain 30%. High: 90. Low: 66.

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82. Low: 64.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 80. Low: 63.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 83. Low: 66.

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms will slowly taper off during the night. Fog will develop as well, as temperatures fall into the mid-60s. Flash flooding is possible as these storms will be very slow-moving, which is why the WPC has put the region under a slight risk for excessive rain.

More scattered thunderstorms and humid conditions are expected for Monday, with highs reaching the low-80s. Rainfall totals from Sunday night into Monday will be between .75″-1.25″, with localized higher amounts. Rain will taper off Monday night, with fog once again developing. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

July 4th will be mainly dry, but isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid-80s. The heat cranks up for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. It will be very muggy on both days, making it feel very tropical. While Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies, isolated thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon.

A cold front swings across the region Friday, bringing yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will not be as hot, with highs in the low-80s. Rain showers and thunderstorms remain for Saturday, before dry conditions on Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the low-80s.

