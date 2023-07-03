Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After School Satan Club: Summer Club
After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club
Rollover with entrapment on 1-86
Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E
Southern Tier Music Festival
Four Towns Forward hosts first ever Southern Tier Music Festival
Jupiter Games
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty
Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Riders trapped upside down on roller coaster
Mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down, FD says
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore block party shooting shatters holiday weekend celebration, leaving 2 dead and 28 wounded
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom