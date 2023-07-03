Artificial Intelligence could change outlook of education in the near future

Binghamton (WBNG) - It may not be long before schools and education as a whole change the way of learning due to recent advances in artificial intelligence.

Chat GPT author and researcher Thomas Fellows’ recent report outlines how artificial intelligence, better known by its nickname a.i., could change the landscape of the workforce in the next five years.

One of the departments where a.i. could really make its mark is in education. This has made educators nervous about the technology’s capabilities. The New York City Department of Education has blocked access to Chat GPT on its networks and devices over fears the a.i. tool will harm student’s learning capabilities. Fellows says schools should embrace the capabilities the software could provide for students to have an opportunity to receive one on one help.

What I will say with schools is we should not ban Chat GPT, and we should be teaching Chat GPT, much like when I was in school I was learning how to use Google” says Fellows.

Going forward, the technology’s capabilities could be immense. In an environment where teachers throughout the country are constantly striking for better pay and working conditions, schools could potentially look for cheaper options.

“Somebody that could outsource an accountant for 75, 85 hundred dollars a year and get the same as paying somebody for maybe 80,000 dollars a year people will do whatever they can to cut down costs”.

