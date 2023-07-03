Community reacts to Supreme Court’s student loan forgiveness decision

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Many Americans were watching closely on Friday as the Supreme Court made a decision on President Joe Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness.

Dorothy Kate Olsen was among those hoping Biden’s plan would go through, ending her over 40-year experience with student loans.

“In 1981, I borrowed $2,500 for college and in the second semester I changed my career path per the advice of my counselor,” said Olsen. “That caused me to lose my grants and I didn’t have money for books so I ended up not being able to finish.”

Although she initially borrowed just $2,500, due to interest rates on the loans, the payments have been much larger.

“I have paid over $40,000 as of this time,” said Olsen. “Right now my balance sits at somewhere around $14,000.”

As student loan payments remain in the national spotlight many believe it’s as simple as just paying off your debt, but Olsen wants people to know that’s not the case.

“You see things on Facebook where people are like ‘You should just pay off your debt you decided to take it out’,” said Olsen. “I’ve paid and paid and paid over the years and I’m still in this mess.”

Olsen said if her outstanding debt were forgiven she was hoping to be able to make improvements to her home, something she currently cannot take out a loan to do due to her outstanding debt.

In a statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said he hopes the decision does not create a barrier to higher education.

“Over 43 million Americans collectively carry $1.75 trillion in federal student loan debt,” said King Jr. “That includes 2.4 million New Yorkers, of which 1.5 Million applied to and were eligible for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. These totals are frightening, so much so that they can dissuade other students from attending college at a time when good job opportunities increasingly require a college degree.”

Biden’s plan was meant to offset the financial impact many experienced during the pandemic.

The supreme court ruled that Missouri, one of six states to challenge the plan, did have legal standing allowing the Supreme Court to vote on whether the Secretary of Education had the authority to use federal funds to forgive student loan debt.

