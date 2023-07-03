Dog Walking Forecast -- Sully

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.75″ (1.5-2.0″) 70% High 82 (78-82)

Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) Low 64 (60-66) Wind L&V

A warm front draped across the area will give us warm and muggy conditions today. It’s also going to

give us showers and thunderstorms. With the slow moving nature of these fronts, some of the storms

will be capable of putting down heavy rain.

We’ll keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight.

Weather improves Tuesday into Thursday. We’ll have a few showers for Tuesday. We’ll be turning up the

heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.