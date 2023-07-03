Dog Walking Forecast -- Sully

Showers and T-storms
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. .25-.75″ (1.5-2.0″) 70% High 82 (78-82)

Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) Low 64 (60-66) Wind L&V

A warm front draped across the area will give us warm and muggy conditions today. It’s also going to

give us showers and thunderstorms. With the slow moving nature of these fronts, some of the storms

will be capable of putting down heavy rain.

We’ll keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight.

Weather improves Tuesday into Thursday. We’ll have a few showers for Tuesday. We’ll be turning up the

heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After School Satan Club: Summer Club
After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club
Rollover with entrapment on 1-86
Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E
Southern Tier Music Festival
Four Towns Forward hosts first ever Southern Tier Music Festival
Jupiter Games
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty
Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Geddy
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Philly
Dog Walking Forecast--Zeke
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Brody