Endicott Police investigating deadly over-the-weekend shooting

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department said a man has died from his wounds after being shot over the weekend.

The police department said officers responded to a parking lot on the 10 block of Adams Avenue for a report of shots fired around 1:35 p.m. on July 1. Officers found the victim, 25, with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.

He was taken to Wilson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police noted that a subject was seen fleeing the area on foot toward McKinley Avenue before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.

