'Funky Beez' opens where old 'The Castle' use to be

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A new hot dog and ice cream stand, “Funky Beez” has opened on Route 26 in Vestal, just in time of the Fourth of July.

The new business is on the site of a building formerly known as “The Castle” to many local residents. Owners of Funky Beez Felicia Davis and Bill Stewart had originally planned on renting apartments in the old castle building but were forced to switch gears when it was deemed uninhabitable.

Davis said the new business is looking to bring something different to Broome County that the whole family can enjoy.

“There isn’t a hot dog stand in Broome County that has this type of environment,” said Davis.

The new business is looking to be an affordable place for family fun. The owners will also have walking trails constructed on the site. A playground is also located just behind the ice cream stand.

