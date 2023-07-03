Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a man on two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, a class E felony.

The district attorneys announced that the first indictment against Philip S. Peterson, 58, of Franklin, NY, alleges he tried to cause serious physical injury to his wife on or about April 5 when he punched her two times in the chest after she recently underwent open-heart surgery.

The second count alleges he tried to cause physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument to his wife when he threw a TV at her.

If convicted, Peterson is facing a maximum sentence of two to four years in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Delaware County Court on July 10.

He was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury.

