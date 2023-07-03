Local gas stations see a rise in customers buying Powerball tickets

Binghamton (WBNG) - With the current Powerball jackpot prize at $522 million, Binghamton residents are running to their local gas stations to purchase a ticket.

Store manager of the Court St. fuel stop, Malik Stotts, said he has seen an increase in the number of customers coming in to buy Powerball tickets and the owner of his store has warned him to expect this.

“We have regular customers but when the Powerball is going on I see faces that I usually don’t see every day,” said Stotts. “Some people even come from different towns and buy a whole bunch.”

Stotts said this increase in sales is because the Powerball prize is at a high rate. “When it’s not that high people usually get a $2 ticket but when it’s that high, we have so many people come in and order 20, 40, 60, even 100 tickets in one shot just hoping that if they get so many, they hit the Powerball.”

One Powerball-buying customer Darryl Willims said if he were to win the jackpot, he would invest the money in college funds for his grandsons.

“I don’t need any of it,” said Willims. “My grandsons are growing up and I’d like to leave them something.”

Not only do Powerball buyers hope that they will win the jackpot, but gas station employees also hope their store will be the one to sell the winning ticket.

“I would love it if it happened here, it would give us a good look and help with business,” said Stotts.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

