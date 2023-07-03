Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After School Satan Club: Summer Club
After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club
Rollover with entrapment on 1-86
Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E
Southern Tier Music Festival
Four Towns Forward hosts first ever Southern Tier Music Festival
Jupiter Games
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty
Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River

Latest News

Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Community reacts to Supreme Court’s student loan forgiveness decision
‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her