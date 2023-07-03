Some big heat and humidity is coming

Tonight: Showers and maybe a storm early. Heavy rain is possible. Low: 60-67

4th of July: AM clouds and maybe a shower. Lots of dry time in the afternoon and evening with sun and clouds. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is around 20-30%. Muggy with lots of dry time expected. High: 79-54

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with fog. Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Any showers and storms this evening will taper tonight to variably cloudy to clear skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

The 4th will bring lots of dry time and some sun in the afternoon. The chance of showers is around 20-30%, but most areas will not see rain at all based on the latest afternoon guidance. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Heat really builds Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s. Factor in the humidity and ‘feels like’ values will be in the low to mid 90s. It will be hot and humid but right now the forecast looks dry.

Our weather does turn more unsettled late week with another chance of showers and storms Friday. The chance of rain is 40%.

Saturday and Sunday bring a lot of dry time, however, as Friday has rain chances, so too does the weekend. The rain chance Saturday is really low; only 20% but Sunday the chance ups a bit to 30%.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.