Study predicts dramatic rise in diabetes cases globally

Diabetes could affect more than 1.3 billion people around the world by 2050, according to a new study. (Source: CNN/Getty Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Diabetes could affect more than 1.3 billion people around the world by 2050, according to a new study published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The projected figure is more than double the amount of people living with the disease in 2021.

The report said that diabetes will be a defining disease of this century, and how the health community deals with it in the next two decades will shape population health and life expectancy for the next 80 years.

Experts attribute the expected rise in diabetes to common risk factors like a poor diet, use of tobacco or alcohol, and low physical activity.

Data projects that North Africa and the Middle East could have the largest prevalence rates at nearly 17%.

Most of the rises in cases are expected to be Type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable and often reversible.

One of the report’s authors, Dr. Shivani Agarwal is associate director of the Fleischer Institute of Diabetes and Metabolism at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center.

She said the disease can be affected by social factors, including “inequity, whether you’re living in an urban rural area, whether you’re living in a lower and middle income country versus a high income country. Whether you’re from a marginalized racial ethnic group … really matters to ultimately whether you get diabetes, whether your family members get diabetes and whether your children get diabetes.”

Agarwal said health systems should do a better job of prevention.

“I think that we need to make sure that we are understanding how our marginalized communities are affected by diabetes,” she said. “We need to create policies, change ecosystems, build capacity in our health care systems and change the way we practice health care in order to really combat this problem.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

After School Satan Club: Summer Club
After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club
Rollover with entrapment on 1-86
Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E
Southern Tier Music Festival
Four Towns Forward hosts first ever Southern Tier Music Festival
Jupiter Games
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty
Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of...
Elon Musk put new limits on tweets. Users and advertisers might go elsewhere