Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A new phrase posted on a Subway sign in Georgia sent social media into a frenzy.

The sign for the Subway restaurant in Rincon reads, “Our subs don’t implode.”

The phrase is presumably a reference to the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments from viewers, saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question – how soon is too soon for jokes?

The store manager told WTOC the sign was removed, and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After School Satan Club: Summer Club
After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club
Rollover with entrapment on 1-86
Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E
Southern Tier Music Festival
Four Towns Forward hosts first ever Southern Tier Music Festival
Jupiter Games
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty
Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River

Latest News

Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Community reacts to Supreme Court’s student loan forgiveness decision
‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her