1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.(Gray News, file image)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details indicated the accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. The explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Endicott Police investigating deadly over-the-weekend shooting
Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her
Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30,...
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses...
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, ‘I don’t bat for that team’
Mass shootings mar Fourth of July weekend
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
Nearly 77,000 pounds of corn dogs recalled before 4th of July