Broome County Sheriff’s Office remembers fallen Deputy Tarsia

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is remembering fallen Deputy Kevin J. Tarsia.

Deputy Tarisa was shot and killed on July 4, 2002, when he was confronting suspects involved in the burglary of a weapons shop in Great Bend, Pa.

“Today, as we enjoy and celebrate Independence Day, the men and women of our Broome County Sheriff’s Office extended family also remember the service and sacrifice of Deputy Kevin J. Tarsia, who gave his life serving and protecting our community 21 years ago today,” said the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. End of Watch 7.4.02.”

Tarsia served with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years.

