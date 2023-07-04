Candor celebrates 150th annual 4th of July parade

CANDOR, NY (WBNG) - The Town of Candor gathered together to celebrate its 150th annual Fourth of July parade, sponsored by the American Legion.

The parade was followed by a chicken barbeque where 606 halves of chicken were served.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Board Games” where each float was decorated as a classic game. Other features of the parade included decorative floats, live music, bagpipes, tractors, ATVs, horses, children collecting the thrown candy and much more.

Those in attendance were no strangers to Candors’ annual parade. One family flew all the way from Oklahoma to continue their childhood tradition of seeing the parade.

“I come here every year, this has been a family tradition for over 50 years, maybe 60 years,” said Oklahoma resident Susan Jones. “Our grandparents are from here and our dads grew up here.” When asked what her favorite part of the parade was, Jones said, “keeping our tradition alive and we just love being kids again and getting the candy.”

Another Candor resident said she looks forward to the parade every year.

“This is a family tradition; a hometown tradition,” said Candor resident Lila Hall. “I came here with my father who is 100 [years-old] and he hasn’t missed very many of these parades in his whole life.”

Participants in the parade including Tricia Soper said she most enjoyed throwing the candy for the children and see them be excited.

After the parade, the Candor community spent the rest of the afternoon riding horses, enjoying the barbeque and spending time with family.

Proceeds from the barbeque will go to the Candor Firework Fund.

