Dog Walking Forecast -- Bandit & Bella

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ (1.00) 30% High 82 (78-84) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

The low has moved to our east, but we’ll keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today.

Warm and muggy, so some storms could still produce heavy rain.

Weather improves Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a couple of afternoon showers Wednesday,

but the bigger story will be the heat Wednesday and Thursday.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. A lesser chance

of a few showers Monday.

