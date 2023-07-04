Dog Walking Forecast -- Bandit & Bella

Dodging those showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ (1.00) 30% High 82 (78-84) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

The low has moved to our east, but we’ll keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today.

Warm and muggy, so some storms could still produce heavy rain.

Weather improves Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a couple of afternoon showers Wednesday,

but the bigger story will be the heat Wednesday and Thursday.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. A lesser chance

of a few showers Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Endicott Police investigating deadly over-the-weekend shooting
Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her
Apple Hills Farm says raspberries look to be their best crop this season
Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30,...
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Sully
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Geddy
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast -- Philly
Dog Walking Forecast--Zeke