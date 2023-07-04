Heating up for the next few days

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Fog. Low: 61-68

Wednesday: Hot and humid. 10% of an isolated showers or storm. High: 84-90

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 62-68

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are on the way tonight. It will remain muggy and mild with lows in the 70s.

Heat really builds Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s. Factor in the humidity and ‘feels like’ values will be in the low to mid 90s. It will be hot and humid and as a result I cannot discount an isolated shower or storm each day.

Our weather does turn more unsettled late week with another chance of showers and storms Friday. The chance of rain is 70%. Rain may be heavy at times and it could lead to flash flooding. Stay aware of any forecast changes this week.

Saturday and Sunday bring a lot of dry time, however, as Friday has rain chances, so too does the weekend. The rain chance Saturday is low; 30% mainly east of I81. Sunday the chance ups a bit to 60% and some heavy downpours are possible once again.

