Here’s where seniors can get coupons for the farmer’s market

(WBNG) -- Broome County seniors are eligible for farmers’ market coupons that can be exchanged for local produce.

People eligible for the coupons must provide proof of age, be at least 60-years-old, be a New York State resident, have a Broome County Office for Aging ID card with them or they can fill out an ID application on-site.

Seniors must also meet the following income criteria: $2,096/month (one-person household), $2,823/month (two-person household), or $3,551/month (three-person household). Proof of income is not required.

Coupon vouchers will be available for distribution at the following dates and locations:

July 6 at the Deposit Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

July 10 at the Broome West Senior Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

July 12 at the Vestal Senior Center from 9 to 10 a.m.

July 18 at the Johnson City Senior Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

July 19 at the North Shore Towers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

July 20 at the Eastern Broome Senior Center from 1 to 2 p.m.

July 21 at the Chenango Bridge Senior Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon

July 26 at the First Ward Senior Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

July 27 at the Northern Broome Senior Center from 10 to 11 a.m.

All eligible seniors may receive one booklet per year.

For more information visit Broome County Office For Aging website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.