Highland Park celebrates 4th of July with food and special events

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Fourth of July celebrations began early Tuesday as the nation celebrates its birthday. One of the biggest celebrations every year occurs at Highland Park in Endwell, where there was food, live music and more taking place.

Yet, due to rain and storms Monday, Highland Park grounds crews were extra busy Tuesday putting down hay on certain parts of the venue to minimize the amount of mud people had to walk through.

Owner of B&B Kettle Corn Adam Skiadus said although he had to get to work a little later than a normal year, he hopes the community will come out to the park and celebrate the holiday.

“Hopefully people aren’t scared to come out and celebrate the fourth,” he said. Skiadus noted that he was working on a special “Stars & Stripes” cherry blue raspberry mix popcorn for the special day.

Those who attend the event will be able to get all of their summer favorites including lemonade, funnel cakes, hamburgers and hot dogs. The OL Davis Fire Company held a chicken barbeque lunch, which goes until 4 p.m.

Fourth of July festivities will continue at Highland Park into the evening.

