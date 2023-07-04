Nearly 77,000 pounds of corn dogs recalled before 4th of July

By Devon Jezek
Published: Jul. 4, 2023
(WBNG) -- One of America’s most beloved Fourth of July foods has been recalled ahead of the nation’s birthday.

The House of Raeford, based in South Carolina, recalled 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms mini chicken corn dog products due to possible spoilage, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety & Inspection Service.

According to the FSIS, customers reported the product, “Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor” had an unusual taste, appearance and odor.

The product was produced on April 24, 2023, and has an establishment number of P-9136 on its packaging. It also has Lot Codes: 123114 and 223114 and a “best if used by date” of April 23, 2024.

There are no confirmed reports of reactions to these products at this time. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare professional, according to FSIS. They urge people not to consume the product, to check their freezers, and to throw the product away.

