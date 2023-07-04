Not a bad 4th

A couple of showers possible
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ (1.00) 30% High 82 (78-84) Wind NW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 88 (84-90) Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 64 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. A few evening showers. 20% High 90 Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 82 Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 80 Low 62

The low has moved to our east, but we’ll keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today.

Warm and muggy, so some storms could still produce heavy rain.

Weather improves Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a couple of afternoon showers Wednesday,

but the bigger story will be the heat Wednesday and Thursday.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. A lesser chance

of a few showers Monday.

