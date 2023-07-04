Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close

(WBNG) -- All 72 Christmas Tree Shops are expected to close their doors for good after struggling to secure a buyer.

That’s according to a report from CBS News, which said bankruptcy lenders want closings sales to begin on July 7 unless a buyer comes forward. The closure would affect the store located in Johnson City at 420 Harry L Dr.

In May, the home decor store filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a move to help strengthen its financial position and drive long-term success. The company said it was seeking to reduce its debt and align itself better with the needs of customers.

Christmas Tree Shops said it hoped to complete a financial restructuring and emerge out of bankruptcy by the end of August 2023.

As of Tuesday morning, the chain has not posted an official statement about the closures on its website.

