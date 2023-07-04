Wilkes-Barre Police says its ‘searching’ Onlyfans for Target thief

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is looking for a suspect in an investigation into a theft at Target that occurred on June 24.

According to the police department, the suspect stole the following items:

  • 10-count spermicide
  • Flutter arouser
  • Hello Cake Little Sucker Massager
  • Hello Cake Tingle Secrum
  • Good C Good Clean Love Label
  • K&Y Lubricate Yours Plus Mine
  • SKYN Roouse Kegel Massager
  • Trojan 36-count magnum condoms

In a Facebook post, Wilkes-Barre Police said it was searching Onlyfans and other related media outlets to find and identify the suspect.

“You can also turn yourself in, so this post is no longer needed,” the department wrote, directed toward the suspect, on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department.

