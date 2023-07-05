Amid lifeguard shortage, City of Binghamton needs more applicants

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton is still facing a lifeguard shortage, even after increasing the pay to $16 an hour.

The city currently has 38 lifeguards, according to Parks and Recreation Director Pat McGinnis. About 55 lifeguards are needed to run the bigger and smaller community pools.

“This is just to take the burden off of some of our staff to make sure they can have adequate time off for vacation and work-life balance in the summer,” said McGinnis.

The pools affected the most by this shortage are MacArthur and Fairview, which are two of the smaller pools in the area.

The city planned to open up both of these pools the weekend of July 7, but MacArthur is currently open seven days a week and Fairview will open on July 14. This indicates that progress has been made in lifeguard recruiting.

To become a certified lifeguard in Binghamton, you have to get a Red Cross Certification, which is a week-long class that also has a swimming test.

The City of Binghamton also has a swim test of its own that those interested in becoming guards need to pass. McGinnis noted that they offer lifeguard classes during the off-season for the upcoming years.

“It’s a life-saving skill,” said McGinnis. “It’s also a very marketable skill. So, if you start when you’re in high school, there are always employment opportunities.”

For a full list of the pool schedules, visit the link here. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard, visit cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.