Binghamton Police say vehicles, building struck by gunfire on south side

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department responded to a shots fired report Tuesday evening.

Binghamton Detectives said around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Conklin Avenue and Baldwin Steet and were able to confirm shots were fired in the vicinity. Police said two vehicles and a commercial building were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported in the ordeal, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

