Dog Walking Forecast -- Bentley

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. A stray shower is possible. 0-.10″ High 88 (84-90) Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 64 (62-68) Wind L&V

Weather improves Wednesday into Thursday. There could be a couple of afternoon showers Wednesday,

but the bigger story will be the heat Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and

low 90s.

Some relief from the oppressive heat Friday and into the weekend. The reason for this is a cold front.

Not as hot, but showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. A lesser chance

of a few showers Monday and Tuesday.

