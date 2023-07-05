Garage Fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott

Endicott (WBNG) -- Around 11:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a garage fire on 606 Dickson St. in Endicott, that’s according to Broome County Dispatch.

West Endicott Fire, West Corners Fire, Union Ambulance and New York State Police all responded to the scene.

Officials on the scene confirmed there are no injuries and stated that two surrounding homes received some level of damage. While 12 News was there, no comment was made on the extent of that damage.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for any updates.

