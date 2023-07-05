Garage Fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott

(Shabeli Acevedo)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Endicott (WBNG) -- Around 11:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a garage fire on 606 Dickson St. in Endicott, that’s according to Broome County Dispatch.

West Endicott Fire, West Corners Fire, Union Ambulance and New York State Police all responded to the scene.

Officials on the scene confirmed there are no injuries and stated that two surrounding homes received some level of damage. While 12 News was there, no comment was made on the extent of that damage.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Highland Park celebrates 4th of July with food and special events
Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her
Wilkes-Barre Police says its ‘searching’ Onlyfans for Target thief

Latest News

Candor celebrates 150th annual 4th of July parade
Candor celebrates 150th annual 4th of July parade
Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
Broome County Sheriff’s Office remembers fallen Deputy Tarsia