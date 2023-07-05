Man gets 14 years behind bars for home invasion robbery

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In Broome County Court, Noe Cases-Aguilar, 19, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The office said Casas-Aguilar pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree and other charges.

He admitted that on July 31, 2022, in the Town of Dickinson, he and another person, Johnathon Aldrich, forcibly entered a residence on Bevier Street, threatened the occupants and stole money and handguns. A gun was fired during the robbery but no one was hurt.

Casas-Aguilar and Aldrich, who were known to the victim, fled the scene. They were apprehended shortly after by the New York State Police in Binghamton and the firearms were recovered.

Aldrich also received a 14-year sentence.

Casas-Aguilar will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

