Mayor Kraham says Binghamton seeks to improve drainage systems after storms flood underpasses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Heavy rainfall in the Binghamton area lead to flash flooding in various spots in the city Monday, including underpasses on Brandywine Avenue and Robinson Street.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said storm drains in the city are designed to be able to handle a majority of rainfall but rare events like this can overwhelm the system.

“What happened in those low-lying areas specifically those underpasses that the volume of the water that’s entering the system is more than the systems can handle,” said Kraham. “And these systems are designed there designed to handle about 99% to handle everything but what we experienced on Monday was kind of a once-in-a-year event.”

Kraham said flash flooding events affecting area roads are a public safety issue and wants to remind people it’s never a good idea to attempt to pass through the water.

“One of the things we want to stress is that when we have these flash-flood type events we sometimes people to try to go around barriers or go around emergency vehicles to try to wade into this water which is just the worst idea,” Kraham warned.

In these situations, Kraham said the city will be sending personnel to the scene to both direct traffic and assess the cause of the flooding... Which often is caused by debris build-up in storm drains

“Certainly we are going to send police and fire to monitor the situation from a public safety standpoint make sure that there are no vehicles passing through there but the second thing is that we have a water and sewer department that is going to be responding to make sure our pumps are in full operation,” he said.

Kraham said current construction projects in the city include work on storm drains to help mitigate the effects of future flooding in the city. Current construction on Karlada Drive includes separating stormwater pipes and sanitary pipes.

Kraham said the city hopes to continue to also invest in improving stormwater pump stations.

