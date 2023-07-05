New York Mets hit three home runs to take down Diamondbacks 8-5

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against...
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.

Scherzer gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision. Alvarez hit a 467-foot homer off Miguel Castro in the seventh inning to break Travis D’Arnaud’s single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014. Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer to help the struggling Mets win their third straight. Corbin Carroll, Cristian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit solo homers for the Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Endicott Police investigating deadly over-the-weekend shooting
Indictment says man allegedly punched wife after surgery, threw TV at her
Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30,...
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday

Latest News

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball...
Torres leads Yankees to 8-4 win over Baltimore on Independence Day
Luis Moreno picks up 6th win of the season as Binghamton beats Hartford
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Luis Moreno throws a warm-up pitch before his team's win over...
Luis Moreno picks up 6th win of the season as Binghamton beats Hartford
Binghamton Rumble Ponies comeback falls short as they drop third straight game to Hartford Yard Goat