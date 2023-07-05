Newly renovated Chestnut Inn prepares to reopen after being closed for over a decade

DEPOSIT, NY (WBNG) -- After being closed for more than a decade, the Chestnut Inn is preparing for its grand opening on July 10.

The three-story Chesnut Inn was built in 1927 and is a historic landmark that is a treasure to the Town of Deposit for being built from the extinct North American chestnut wood. It has 17 rooms where eight of them have a lake view.

Located on Oquaga Lake, the inn closed in 2008 until Settler’s Hospitality bought the property to restore and re-furnish the building. While preserving the chestnut wood build, renovations included a raised deck for a better view of the lake, new furniture and new building amenities including air conditioning and heat. Other features of the Chestnut Inn include seating on the water, a swimming area, a place for guests to dock their boats and more.

Settler’s Hospitality Hotel Operations Senior Director James McHugh said that Oquaga Lake has a long history of hospitality and they knew immediately the Chestnut Inn should reopen.

“One of our goals is to preserve this historic property,” said McHugh. “Oquaga Lake is one of the cleanest lakes in New York State so there’s a wonderful natural resource and we’re humbled and honored to restore the inn to its greatness.”

One new addition employees said they are most excited about is their new French Brasserie-themed restaurant which Chef James Kelly said resembles a diner with simple classic French food.

“I really am looking forward to the amazing simplicity of a brasserie. It really balances out that stuffy style of French food for simplicity,” said Kelly. “I take pride in executing menus where a guest can enjoy it at any time of day. So many of our dishes are cross utilized; they’re great for lunch, families and big parties.”

The restaurant serves guests and non-guests of the inn and will include a bar, brunch on Saturday and Sunday and dinner every night. The inn said it will have its liquor license shortly after opening.

Settler’s Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Scott Eitelberg said he knows guests will feel right at home when they visit the inn.

“Just to see that first person in here, staying in the room for the first time, enjoying dinner for the first time is going to be almost a sense of relief but more excitement,” said Eitelberg. “It’s been so long since the inn has been open. The area is starving for it, they’re hungry for it.”

