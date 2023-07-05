Rep. Molinaro holds roundtable on mental health & substance abuse issues

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday afternoon, Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) held a roundtable on local mental health and substance abuse issues at the Broome County Public Library.

Molinaro was joined at the roundtable by other elected officials, mental health and substance abuse providers and local law enforcement to learn more about issues plaguing the local community.

The congressman said mental health is an issue that is affecting everyone nationwide.

“This issue affects every family whether we are willing to acknowledge it or not,” said Molinaro. “If we believe that our physical health infrastructure is at risk our mental health infrastructure is on life support.”

Molinaro has been a longtime advocate for mental health, first passing legislation in its favor during his time as Dutchess County Executive. He said his passion for the topic comes from firsthand experience.

“I was raised by a single mom who lived with undiagnosed depression likely from trauma from the loss of her first son, a brother I never knew,” said Molinaro. “She lived with that her entire life. I was forced to grow up very quickly. I thought everyone’s mothers slept in until noon on Saturdays.”

During the roundtable, mental health and substance abuse professionals shared information on how relevant these issues are.

According to Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator for the Broome County Health Department Marissa Knapp, there have been 33 suspected fatal overdoses in Broome County so far in 2023.

