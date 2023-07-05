State Police seek public’s help with tracking down Walmart video game thief

ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help with finding a subject who stole video games from the Oneonta Walmart.

Police said the person, pictured above, has been spotted a few times since May and took off with several items from the electronics department without paying for them.

On May 11, around 8:30 p.m., he walked out of the Walmart with a video game. On June 21, around noon, he stole a power inverter. On June 24, around 6:20 p.m., he was seen taking video games and sunglasses from the store and leaving without paying for them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and references cases numbers 11485758, 11485742 and 11485403.

