State Police seek public’s help with tracking down Walmart video game thief

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help with finding a subject who stole video games from the Oneonta Walmart.

Police said the person, pictured above, has been spotted a few times since May and took off with several items from the electronics department without paying for them.

On May 11, around 8:30 p.m., he walked out of the Walmart with a video game. On June 21, around noon, he stole a power inverter. On June 24, around 6:20 p.m., he was seen taking video games and sunglasses from the store and leaving without paying for them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and references cases numbers 11485758, 11485742 and 11485403.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
‘Funky Beez’ opens where old ‘The Castle’ use to be
Wilkes-Barre Police says its ‘searching’ Onlyfans for Target thief
Highland Park celebrates 4th of July with food and special events
Garage fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott

Latest News

Here’s where seniors can get coupons for the farmer’s market
Garage fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott
Garage fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott
Candor celebrates 150th annual 4th of July parade