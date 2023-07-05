Steamy day Thursday with a couple showers possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and mild. Low: 61-68

Thursday: Hot and muggy. 10% chance of some isolated PM showers or a storm. Heat index as high as 95. High: 85-91

Thursday Night: A few showers are possible. Muggy and warm. Low: 64-71

Forecast Discussion:

Any showers decrease with sunset this evening and lows will stay in the 60s.

Heat really builds Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s. Factor in the humidity and ‘feels like’ values will be in the low to mid 90s. It will be hot and humid and as a result I cannot discount isolated showers or storm each day.

Our weather does turn more unsettled late week with another chance of showers and storms Friday. The chance of rain is 80%. Rain may be heavy at times and it could lead to flash flooding. Stay aware of any forecast changes this week.

Saturday and Sunday bring a lot of dry time, however, as Friday has rain chances, so too does the weekend. The rain chance Saturday is low; 20% mainly east of I81. Sunday the chance ups a bit to 80% and some heavy downpours are possible once again.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will bring less heat, some shower chances occasionally, and more mugginess.

