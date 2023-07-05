What to look out for regarding heat related illnesses

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With the return of near 90-degree temperatures over the next couple of days, it is important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 702 people die every year to due heat-related illnesses.

Heat exhaustion is when your body rapidly overheats due to the very hot air. Some signs to look out for include dizziness, increased thirst, sweating and weakness.

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, get them out of the heat as soon as possible, loosen clothing and make sure they drink water. If not caught soon enough, it can lead to heat stroke.

Heat stroke is more severe than heat exhaustion, and requires a call to 911. The major signs of heat stroke are confusion, throbbing headache and possible unconsciousness. If not immediately addressed, a person could die or become permanently disabled.

Besides calling 911, someone exhibiting heat stroke needs to be moved to a cooler spot, remove clothing, and try reducing the body heat by sponging or using a water mister. It is important to note that you shouldn’t give fluids to someone dealing with heat stroke.

With the heat, the best thing to do is remain indoors with a fan or air conditioner. But if someone needs to be outside, it is recommended to drink plenty of water and use less energy during the day. It is also recommended that you do events during the morning and evening periods. when the heating is less than the middle of the day.

More information on heat-related illnesses can be found here.

