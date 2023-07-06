Binghamton City Council votes to pass PILOT agreement to give a significant tax

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton City Council held a special meeting on June 5 and the public was invited to share their thoughts. The Council voted on a pilot agreement that would give a significant tax break to UB Family LLC.

They plan to build housing and a parking complex with 120 market-rate housing units and six workforce apartments on top of a new 486-space parking garage. This is all slated to be located at the previous water street parking garage site which the city council believes would benefit overall parking in downtown Binghamton and help the housing crisis in the southern tier.

“A lot of people want that downtown living, they want to be able to the Forum to see a show, walk to Lost Dog or Garage to grab a bite, walk to a local convenience store to pick up a snack so that’s what this is going to create in the successful cities,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

The parking garage portion of the project will cost roughly $22 million. The housing complex on top of the garage will cost an additional $37 million. The PILOT agreement stipulates that for 28 years, UB Family LLC will pay a reduced amount instead of the regular tax rate, paying the city only $507 annually for the first ten years.

The vote passed 4 to 2.

