Binghamton City Council votes to pass PILOT agreement

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton City Council voted four to two to pass a PILOT agreement that would give a significant tax break to UB Family, LLC. The public was invited to attend the meeting.

UB Family, LLC plans to build housing and a parking complex with 120 market-rate housing units and six workforce apartments on top of a new 486-space parking garage. This is all slated to be located at the previous water street parking garage site which the city council believes would benefit overall parking in downtown Binghamton and help the housing crisis in the southern tier.

“A lot of people want that downtown living, they want to be able to the Forum to see a show, walk to Lost Dog or Garage to grab a bite, walk to a local convenience store to pick up a snack so that’s what this is going to create in the successful cities,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

The parking garage portion of the project will cost roughly $22 million. The housing complex on top of the garage will cost an additional $37 million. For the first 10 years, $242,484 will be for PILOT Bond annual payment and $18,394 air rights annual payment.

