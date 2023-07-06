Binghamton Rumble Ponies see dramatic attendance increase for 2023 season

Binghamton (WBNG) - When it comes to attendance for the 2023 season, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have knocked it out the park.

The ball club announced a 52% increase year-to-date attendance at home games this season. So far, drawing in over 77,000 fans this year to Mirabito Stadium.

“We’ve got more people in the stands because the word has gotten around that we are just a more entertaining place to be. Our between-inning entertainment, our on-field entertainment has just greatly improved we feel,” said Team President David Sobotka.

On the diamond, there have been plenty of attractions to draw fans through the turnstiles from Cy Young Winner Justin Verlander’s rehab stint to an appearance from New York baseball legend Darryl Strawberry.

Sobotka said a big thing that launched the attendance spike was revamping the club’s food variety and vendors. More specifically, a relaunch of a baseball staple hot dogs.

The team said to continue to build off the success they’ve seen with their attendance numbers this season, they must continue to do the one thing that’s been the backbone of their recent success: listening to the fans.

The Rumble Ponies are currently on the road. The team will return home to Mirabito Stadium on Friday, July 14.

