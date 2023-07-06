Broome County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls impersonating deputies

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scammers impersonating its detectives and deputies. The sheriff’s office said the scammers are trying to solicit money and gift cards from victims.

Over the span of a day, the sheriff’s office said it received several reports from residents who received calls from people pretending to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

Residents were informed that they had missed their court appearances and were threatened with warrants for arrest or thousands of dollars in fines. During the conversation, the victims were told they were on a recorded line and advised not to inform anyone of the call. If the victim stays on the line long enough, the scammer will request payment in the form of credit card information or other means.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who is contacted by a scammer should end the call.

Anyone who thinks a scammer contacted them should call the sheriff’s office at 607-778-1911, the office advises.

