Broome-Tioga BOCES to provide free meals to children at Southern Tier Community Center

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES is giving free meals to students throughout the summer.

Students who qualify for free meals in school can go to one of 45 locations all around Broome County and Tioga County. One such location is the Southern Tier Community Center in Endicott.

Not only is BOCES providing meals to students, but they are also providing meals for the Southern Tier Community Center’s summer camp.

“It just brings another service that the Southern Tier Community Center is able to provide to the community and especially for the children so they’re not going through the day hungry,” said Community Center Director Post. “They’re able to get something to eat, they’re able to get fed and they’re able to have some fun as well.”

The Southern Tier Community Center will provide free meals for students from July 5 to Aug. 25. Breakfast hours are from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

