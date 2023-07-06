Broome-Tioga BOCES to provide free meals to children at Southern Tier Community Center

(WSAW)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES is giving free meals to students throughout the summer.

Students who qualify for free meals in school can go to one of 45 locations all around Broome County and Tioga County. One such location is the Southern Tier Community Center in Endicott.

Not only is BOCES providing meals to students, but they are also providing meals for the Southern Tier Community Center’s summer camp.

“It just brings another service that the Southern Tier Community Center is able to provide to the community and especially for the children so they’re not going through the day hungry,” said Community Center Director Post. “They’re able to get something to eat, they’re able to get fed and they’re able to have some fun as well.”

The Southern Tier Community Center will provide free meals for students from July 5 to Aug. 25. Breakfast hours are from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police say vehicles, building struck by gunfire on south side
Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
Newly renovated Chestnut Inn prepares to reopen after being closed for over a decade
State Police seek public’s help with tracking down Walmart video game thief
Garage fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott

Latest News

Crash shuts down section of Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
Broome County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls impersonating deputies
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down road in Bradford County
Binghamton City Council votes to pass PILOT agreement