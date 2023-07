VESTAL (WBNG) -- A section of Route 17 Westbound has been shut down due to a crash.

Broome County dispatchers said the crash occurred just after Exit 67S near Apalachin but other details were not immediately available.

Vestal emergency crews responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.