Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona...
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Alvarez had just rounded first, and turned toward the Mets' dugout.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Francisco Alvarez homered to tie it with two outs in the ninth, Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Mets won their fourth in a row, but they waited until they were down to their last strike, when Alvarez homered to right field off Andrew Chafin (2-2). Brett Baty followed with a ground single to right and, after a mound visit, Canha tripled to the 413-foot sign in right-center to score Baty. Kodai Senga (7-5) matched his season high with 12 strikeouts over eight innings. Christian Walker led off the seventh with a home run for Arizona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly renovated Chestnut Inn prepares to reopen after being closed for over a decade
Binghamton Police say vehicles, building struck by gunfire on south side
Report: All Christmas Tree Shops to close
State Police seek public’s help with tracking down Walmart video game thief
Garage fire affects neighboring homes in Endicott

Latest News

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh...
Baltimore outlasts New York, taking down Yankees 6-3
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against...
New York Mets hit three home runs to take down Diamondbacks 8-5
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball...
Torres leads Yankees to 8-4 win over Baltimore on Independence Day
Luis Moreno picks up 6th win of the season as Binghamton beats Hartford