Gigi’s Playhouse is helping individuals during Disability Awareness Month

VESTAL (WBNG) -- July is known as Disability Awareness Month, and Gigi’s Playhouse is helping individuals with down syndrome feel more accepted in the community.

Gigi’s offers educational and therapeutic programs for all ages. The programs include everything from tutoring to cooking and music.

“At Gigi’s we see everybody’s worth, and we see acceptance as something that’s a baseline that everybody should be doing,” said Gigi’s Playhouse Southern Tier Site Manager Katie Whaley.

Disability Awareness Month commemorates the Americans with Disabilities Act that was signed into law on July 26, 1990. The act promotes equality and accessibility.

“It shows that having a disability is just a beautiful part of life,” said Whaley. “We all have differences, and having a disability is just one of those beautiful differences that makes us all different. So we just like to be able to amplify the voices of those with disabilities.”

The act also prohibits discrimination based on disability in all aspects of life, which is a main focus of Gigi’s as well.

“One of the things I learned in my training is ‘Best of All,’” said Volunteer Abigail Sprague. “It’s this idea that people with disabilities have so many abilities and to not underestimate all they can do.”

Gigi’s Playhouse is moving to Oakdale Commons in the fall and is always looking for volunteers and donations. To learn more about Gigi’s, visit their website here.

