Heat lessens but rain chances increase Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Any showers end early. Low: 61-69

Friday: 80% chance of scattered showers or storms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy and any storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Small chance of flash flooding inside any very heavy rain. High: 79-85

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Any showers taper early. Low: 58-63

Forecast Discussion:

Any showers decrease with sunset this evening and lows will stay in the 60s.

We’re going to see another chance of showers and storms on Friday. Most of the activity should develop around midday and last into the evening. The chance of rain is 80%, but it will not rain all day long. Rain may be heavy at times and it could lead to flash flooding if some storms move over the same area. It will remain muggy but highs drop back to around 80.

Saturday brings a lot of dry time. It looks like the best chance of showers will be well east of Binghamton toward the Catskills. The chance of rain outside this area is around 20% but chances decrease further west of I81. Catskill chances of rain are around 30%.

A front will slide in and stall, or slow down significantly, Sunday. Moisture pooling ahead of it will provide the chance of some heavy rain. It is not known exactly where the heaviest rain will fall, as it will depend on the frontal placement. Flash flooding could develop in the heaviest downpours. The potential of a couple inches of rain lies within the area that sees the heaviest rain.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will bring less heat, some shower chances occasionally, and more mugginess.

