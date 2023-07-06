Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor in Cortland County

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a motorcycle crash early Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred on Page Green Road near the intersection of Blodgett Mills Road.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Matthew R. Rayl, 32. He was traveling on Page Green Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tractor that was headed in the same direction.

Rayl, who was the only occupant of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Broome County dispatchers said a motorcyclist and tractor crashed in Windsor around 4:30 p.m. For more on that story, follow this link.

